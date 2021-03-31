James P. Rawlings, 72, of Dilliner (Moffitt-Sterling), passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in his home. Born in Morgantown, W.Va., November 27, 1948, he was a son of the late Harry Paul and Eleanor Hilpert Bate Rawlings.
A 1966 graduate of Mapletown High School, Jim was a coal miner for nearly 40 years, retiring from the Emerald Mine in Waynesburg, and a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Josephine Rimmel Rawlings; two daughters, of whom he was so proud, Jody Rawlings of Dilliner and Jessie Munoz and husband Einer of Pittsburgh; three grandsons, Kane Hixon, Gage Griffin and Reid Griffin; two great-grandsons, Garrett Griffin and Kaeden Hixon; his sister, Ethel Richards of Mentor, Ohio; and a number of nieces and nephews, and many friends, neighbors and co-workers.
Also deceased is one daughter, Jamie Griffin; and two brothers, Thomas Bate Sr. and Ralph Bate.
Honoring his wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
