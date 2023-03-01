James R. Bellis, 81, of Bobtown, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
James R. Bellis, 81, of Bobtown, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Uniontown Hospital, following a brief illness.
Born in Searights, on January 1, 1938, he was a son of the late Joseph K. and Ida M. Layhue Bellis.
Following graduation in 1956, from Mapletown High School, he proudly joined the U.S. Marine Corps for two years, and then spent his career as a UMWA coal mine construction worker.
In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as taking care of the needs of his family.
Surviving are his three daughters, Kimberly Bellis Riggleman, of Point Marion, Debbie Watson and husband, Kit, of Enola and Janet Smith and husband, Frank, of Dilliner; five loving grandchildren, Taelene Riggleman Swihart (Terry), Bobbi Ann Roupe, James Roupe, Robert Roupe and Corey Smith. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren, Tori Swihart Azzcero, Trista and Tasha Swihart, Elissa, Angelina and Markie Metcalf, and Julieanna Thomas Roupe; one great-great-grandson; and a sister, Jean Dusenberry, of Taylortown. He will be dearly missed by his family, as well as his many friends from the Bobtown community and the Bobtown Polish Club.
His beloved wife of 63 years, Nancy Deavers Bellis, died on March 15, 2022. Also deceased are brothers, Joseph, Jr., Robert, Charles, Curtis and William Bellis; and sisters, Arlene "Sis" Morris, Joyce Zalar, Betty Miller and Ida Marie Zaby.
Friends will be received in the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service, on Thursday, with Dave Riggleman officiating. Interment follows in Monongahela Hill Cemetery, Greensboro, with Military Honors accorded by the Mon Valley Leathernecks.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Uniontown Hospital for their loving care and attention to Jim during his final hours. God bless you all.
