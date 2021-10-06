James R. "Jim" Iams, Jr., 89, of Sycamore, passed away in Waynesburg Hospital on October 1, 2021.
He was born on April 23, 1932 in Pittsburgh, to the late James and Helen Graczyk Iams, Sr.
On November 19, 1952 he married Clara Conkey Iams and they were happily married for 68 years.
Jim was a farmer and a Greene County resident his whole life. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Waynesburg, and a 70 year member of the Belgian Draft Horse Organization. He enjoyed farming, mending fences, taking care of his cows and horses, showing his horses at the local fairs. He once restored an old wooden wagon to use in a wedding for the Crow family.
Jim is survived by his wife and four children, Linda (Harold) Moore of Washington, N.C., Kathy (Tom) Chess of Graysville, Patty (John Reed) Iams of Edinboro, and John R. (Hollie) Iams of Sycamore; a sister, Doris Dibble of Greenville, and a brother, Joe (Flossie) Iams of Ocala, Fla.; ten grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Gaso of Graysville, Jason (Sherry) Moore of Bath, N.C., Jessica Moore of St. Clairsville, Ohio, Amber Grim of Wind Ridge, Jamie Grim of Graysville, Terry Chess of Graysville, Jeremy (Mindy) Policz of Washington, Andrea (Wilson) Boozer of Cambridge Springs, Ethan Iams of Sycamore, Nathan Iams of Sycamore; three step-grandchildren Eric Hickman of Monessen, Dylan Hickman of North Huntington, and Allen Chess of Sycamore; and sixteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Bessie Iams McElhaney.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC. 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, with Pastor Scott Chambers officiating. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery, Center Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.Alz.org.
Please view and sign the online tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com
