James "Butch" R. Pettit, 73, of Holbrook, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, on his farm after sustaining injuries due to an UTV accident.
He was born December 13, 1946, in Waynesburg, a son of the late James Hartley and Ella Isabell Rutan Pettit.
Butch was a Greene County resident his whole life. He graduated from West Greene High School in 1965. Butch was a Methodist by faith. He married Eva Jean Morris August 6, 1965 and they were happily married for 55 years. Butch was a private in the National Guard from 1966-1972, where he earned his marksmanship badge. He was employed at Pittsburgh Pipe Cleaners and Williamson Shaft when he was younger. Butch was a lifelong farmer and dairy farmer for 43 years. He retired in 2017 from McNay Excavating after being employed for four years as a laborer. Butch would also help with auctions for Behm Auction Services. He would attend farm equipment shows and auctions. Butch was involved heavily with the West Greene High School FFA. He served as a committeeman for the FSA (Farm Service Agency) for four years. Butch loved passing on his life lessons to his grandchildren and attending family reunions. He enjoyed attending the local fairs.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Joyce Ann (Don Powell) Kiger of Spraggs and Doug (Christine) Pettit of Holbrook; two grandchildren, Sierra and Savannah Pettit; four siblings, Floyd William (Von) Pettit of Holbrook, Carol June Strope of Lake Station, Ind., Donald R. (Carol Jacobs) Pettit of Holbrook and Jerry L. (Linda) Pettit of Holbrook; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Barry Pettit, who died in infancy.
Friends were received Friday, October 9, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181. A second visitation was held Saturday, October 10, in the funeral home. A funeral service was held Sunday, October 11, in the funeral home with Robert Rummell, officiating. Burial followed in Claylick Cemetery, Rutan, with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West Greene High School FFA, 1352 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
