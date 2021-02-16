James W. Lang

James W. ”Wolfgang” Lang, 77, of Aleppo, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, February 11, 2021, in his home.
He was born October 12, 1943, a son of the late Donald and Victoria Vitale Lang of Ford City.
James served in the U.S. Army and stationed in Berlin during the Vietnam War. He worked in the Pennsylvania Drug Testing Lab and spent 18 years sharing his passion for chemistry, teaching at West Greene Jr. Sr. High School. He spent his retirement serving the community with the Aleppo Brethren Church, especially enjoying reaching out to the children in the community with Vacation Bible School. He was active with the Gideons International, Cameron, W.Va. American Legion Post #18 and Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793. James fulfilled his dreams of becoming a pianist and played keyboard for the Wind Ridge Christian Church as well as the Aleppo Brethren Church. He spent his summers watching the Pittsburgh Pirates play his favorite sport and caring for his estate.
James will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Vickie; children, Angela Cravener, James, Brad, Joseph, Chris Lang and Holly Cunningham; and grandchildren, Tedi, Alexandra, Zackary, David, Andrew, Caden, Nickolas, Paisley and Garrett. He is survived by two sisters, Grace Woodside of Ford City and Donna Lang.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, 3275 W. Roy Furman Highway, Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
