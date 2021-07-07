Jamon S. Neel Sr., 37, of Carmichaels, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Emergency Room of Uniontown Hospital, from injuries suffered in an automobile accident.
He was born April 5, 1984, a son of David Neel of Carmichaels and Denise Walters (companion, Ronald Robison) of Carmichaels.
Jamon was a 2002 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School.
He attended at one time Hewitt Presbyterian Church in Rices Landing.
On June 3, 2015, he married Kathryn Perry, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, father, mother and her companion, are three children, Jamon Neel Jr., Maci Neel and Carleigh Perry; stepchildren, Lilli Gallatin, Leila Lilly, Carl Lilly and Drake Lilly; a sister, Danielle Ellis of Crucible; and paternal grandmother, Helen Neel of Crucible.
Deceased are a brother, Ryan "Blue" Neel; paternal grandfather, William Neel; maternal grandparents, James and Theresa Busti Walters.
Family and friends were received Friday, July 2, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, where funeral services were held Saturday, July 3, with the Rev. Dr. William Parker officiating. Interment followed in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
