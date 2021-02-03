Jane Barclay Smitley, 94, of Garards Fort, passed away at 7:35 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Washington Health System - Greene, Waynesburg.
She was born July 13, 1926, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Fred and Pleasy Garrison Garrison. Mrs. Smitley was a 1944 graduate of Mapletown High School and resided most of her life in Monongahela Township, Greene County. She was a Methodist by faith.
Mrs. Smitley cherished her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her first husband, Clarence W. Barclay, died in 1986. Her second husband, Norman Smitley, died in 2013.
Surviving are a son, Bill Barclay (Karen) of Bargersville, Ind.; a daughter, Ramona Barclay Fordyce (Ed) of Garards Fort; five grandchildren, Heath Fordyce (Beth), Kayla Fordyce, Nicole Wienhorst (Jason), William Barclay and Thomas Barclay (Cassie); seven great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Throckmorton of Carmichaels, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public viewing as Mrs. Smitley directed that her body be donated to science. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to either the American Heart Association or the Humane Society of Greene County. For additional information and to sign the online guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
