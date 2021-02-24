Janet Helene McGhie, 67, of Waynesburg, died on February 18, 2021, in her home.
She was born on February 10, 1954, in Manhattan, NY, a daughter of the late Russell Park and Helene Hundertmark McGhie.
A graduate of Somers High School in New York, Janet went on to earn a Bachelor Degree from Waynesburg College.
Ms. McGhie was self-employed, and the proud owner of Jan's Country Nook and Hardware, an antique store in Waynesburg.
Janet had a passion for antiques, and loved antiquing at sales and auctions.
Surviving are two children, Jessica H. (William) Gifford, of Waynesburg and Russell M. Radley, of Waynesburg; and five grandchildren, Isaiah, Emalene, Chloe, Jeremiah and Samuel.
Deceased are a brother, Russell McGhie, and a sister, Annie McGhie.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private.
Online guestbook and condolences are available at www.NealFuneralHome.
com
