Janet K. "Jan" Alexander, 84, of Waynesburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, June 6, 2021, in the Washington Hospital.
She was born April 5, 1937, in Masontown, a daughter of the late Frederick J. and Audrey Durshlag Kridle.
On November 26, 1982, she married Peter C. Alexander, who died December 27, 1999.
She was a woman of faith and had attended the Cornerstone Covenant Church in Muddy Creek. She had last worked as a people greeter at the Waynesburg Walmart.
Jan loved spending time with her family, her beloved grandchildren and her pets.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Miller (Kathy) of Waynesburg and Todd Miller (Joanne) of Barrington, N.H.; two beloved grandchildren, Chris Miller (Celine) and Amy Simpson (Robert); and four great-grandchildren, Madie Simpson, David Trunzo, Anthony Trunzo, and Ryan Miller; and one sister, Roberta Petrocci of Prescott, Ariz.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are one sister, Judith K. Shultz; and one brother, Frederick Kridle Jr.
Friends were received Thursday in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 11, with Bishop Jonathan Stewart officiating, followed by entombment in Greene County Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com
