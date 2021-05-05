formerly of Brownsville
Janet L. Hill Hunyady, 72, of Cameron, W.Va., formerly of Ridge Road, Brownsville, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cameron.
She was born January 25, 1949, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Allen Ralph and Faye Lohr Hill Sr.
Mrs. Hunyady was employed for many years as a nursing assistant at the Curry Home in Waynesburg.
She enjoyed crocheting and taking care of her home and children.
On October 27, 1985, she married Louis E. Hunyady, who died February 1, 2017.
Surviving are two children, Keith Allen Hughes (Nancy) and Larry N. Hughes Jr. (Teresa Whipkey), both of Cameron; three grandchildren, Morgan (Dustin) Hawkins, and Ryan and Jordyn Hughes; two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Clay Hawkins; stepson Steve Hunyady; two stepdaughters, Sherry Hunyady and Tammy Powell; sister-in-law Pam Hill; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are two sisters, Donna Brown and Debra Hill, who died in infancy; two brothers, Allen Hill Jr. and Michael E. Hill.
Friends were received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of services, Tuesday, May 4, in GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown, PA 15333, with Pastor Sheldon Barnett officiating. Interment followed in Westland Cemetery, Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Cameron Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 20 Wilson Drive, Cameron, WV 26033.
Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
