Janet M. Silbaugh, 72, of Waynesburg, died Friday, June 24, 2022 in the Donnell House, Washington.
She was born December 7, 1949 in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Charles W. "Bill" and Agnes Dobrunick Daugherty.
Janet had a Bachelor's degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse at the former Greene County Memorial Hospital, Waynesburg.
She had formerly resided in Mather before living with her daughter.
Janet enjoyed reading and most of all spending time with her family and the family beach vacations.
On February 19, 1966 she married Thomas R. Silbaugh, who died March 1, 1996.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammi R. (Darrell) Byers of Waynesburg and Cathie R. (Martin) McDowell of Virginia Beach, Va.; four grandchildren, Danica Ehrin, Chelsey Zavatsky, Stephen R. Wheaton and Thomas R. McDowell; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Wheaton, Stephen R. Wheaton Jr., Roman A. Wheaton and Austin John Ehrin; two sisters, Cynthia Daughtery Schumacher of North Olmstead, Ohio and Donna Daugherty Kerns of Lakewood, Ohio.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with funeral services starting at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Jones officiating.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
