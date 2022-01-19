Jay M. Leonard Sr., 87, of Prosperity, died Friday, January 14, 2022 at home.
He was born January 13, 1935, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George and Alma May Dillie Leonard.
Jay worked as a laborer for Davey Tree Service and later worked as a truck driver for several area companies.
On March 18, 1967 he married Beulah W. Anderson, who died, October 25, 2008.
Jay enjoyed walking, talking to his phone buddy, Jennifer Gains. He sure loved his faithful companion, his dog, Maggie.
Surviving are two children, Alma (Michael) Gray of Prosperity, with whom he had made his home, and Jay M. (Lilly) Leonard Jr. of Prosperity; four step-daughters, Donna (Charles) Jones of Waynesburg, Earnestine (James) Cogar of Elkins, W.Va., Pearleen (William) Spencer of Ohio, and Kathleen Hines of Brownsville; a granddaughter, Heather (Jimmy) Brown and a great- grandson, Jimmy Brown III; 32 step-grandchildren and several step-great- grandchildren; a sister, Kathrine Greenlee of Fla.; two brothers, Robert Leonard of Waynesburg and Leroy Leonard of Fla.
Deceased are a granddaughter, Amy Jo Davis; five step-children; two brothers, George Leonard and James Leonard; a sister, Evelyn Stevenson.
In following with the CDC guidelines of face masks and distancing, friends were received from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in the Behm Funeral Home 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Sam Crawford officiating. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behmfh.com.
