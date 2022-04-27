Jean E. Meadows, of Carmichaels, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Jefferson Medical Center (AGH), Pittsburgh.
Jean was born March 3, 1950, in Washington, D.C., a daughter of the late Charles Elwood and Emma Pauline Baggett Fletcher.
On November 6, 1965, Jean married Bobbie Richard Meadows, who survives.
Also surviving are four children, Rose Broadwater of Waynesburg, Candita Barbuto (Victor) of Pittsburgh, Nathaniel Meadows (Anna) of Carmichaels, Cody Lancaster of Waynesburg; nine grandchildren, Alexis, Nicole and Victoria Secilia, Rebecca DiBiaso (Ted), Robert (Candice), Katelyn and Chad Meadows, Julianne and Stephanie Barbuto; eight great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was survived by her beloved friend and sister-in-law, Bonnie, who she loved to travel with.
She loved her dear niece, Jennifer and her husband, Adam Willow and their children, Owen, Kayla, Leah and Tara. It always blessed her heart to spend time with them anytime she could.
She was the last of her immediate family.
Once Jeanie had raised her family, she earned a bachelor's degree from California University of Pennsylvania, and became a special needs teacher in the Ringworld School District for 18 years.
She had a strong faith and was a member of the Nazarene Church of Jefferson. She taught Bible release studies for the school district and Sunday school for 40 years.
Her devotion to disabled children and adults led her to hold a board position at the Greene County A.R.C.
Jeanie left a legacy to friends and family to always follow Christ so that they may join her in Heaven one day.
A viewing was held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and from 12 to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, Thursday, April 28, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home, Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. Burial followed at Muddy Creek Cemetery.
