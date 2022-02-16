Jean Watson Albert, 83, of Latrobe, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at her home.
Born January 29, 1939, in Mapletown, she was a daughter of the late Robert W. Watson and Blanche Richie Watson DePetris.
Jean was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She enjoyed playing cards and games of Rook with her family. Jean loved children and spent years helping others with childcare.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly D.A. Malloy; and a sister, Jacqueline Brasili.
Jean is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald G. Albert, of Latrobe; one daughter, Donna Holler, and her husband Mark, of Youngsville, N.C.; one brother, Ronald W. Watson, and his wife Linda, of McDonald; four grandchildren, Stefanie Holler, Zachary Falat, and his wife Julie, Shelby Holler, and Kayla Clair, and her husband Michael.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon Street, Latrobe.
