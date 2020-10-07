Jean White, 84, of Jefferson, died Friday, October 2, 2020, in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg.
She was born November 5, 1935, in Morgan Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late David "Jerry" and Kathleen Zimmers Stauffer.
Jean was a homemaker and had been a member of the Jefferson Church of the Nazarene, Jefferson.
On August 16, 1957, she married William L. "Wild Bill" White Sr., who died December 9, 2003.
Surviving are three children, Sam (Sandy) Hall of Jefferson, Debra Conard of Monessen and William L. White Jr. (Peggy Novak) of Jefferson; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren.
Deceased, in addition to her husband, are a sister, Nancy Rex; and a brother, David H. Stauffer.
Friends were received from noon to 2 p.m., the hour of services, Wednesday, October 7, in the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor, with Rev. Carl Kibler officiating. Interment followed in Jefferson Cemetery, Jefferson. Condolences may be expressed online at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.