Jeannette C. Cunningham Conklin, of Sycamore, formerly of New Freeport, passed away peacefully, in her home, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife, and a loving mother and grandmother. She was an avid reader and loved watching birds.
Jeannette was born June 14, 1925, in Rachel, W.Va., to William Okey and Mattie Carpenter Cunningham. Jeannette devoted her 96 years to her faith and to the care of her family.
She was a graduate of Hundred High School and West Virginia Business College.
She worked at the Bank of Hundred and was the accountant for the family business.
Jeannette was a member of the Hundred Church of Christ and attended the Jupiter-Tequesta Church of Christ while wintering in Florida.
Jeannette is survived by her husband of 74 years, Ralph O. Conklin; three sons, Randall L. Conklin and wife Christa of Waynesburg, Douglas R. Conklin and wife Joyce of Sycamore, and Kevin C. Conklin of Waynesburg. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Caitlin Conklin of Waynesburg, Eric Conklin and wife, Ryoko of New York, Brody Conklin and wife Mattie of Washington, and Tucker Conklin and wife Drew of Wexford; four great-grandchildren, Callie Conklin and Carly Conklin of Washington, Cooper Conklin of Wexford, and Arthur Conklin of New York; one niece, Connie Robb and husband Barry of Wintersville, Ohio; and one great-niece, Nicole Mattingly.
Jeannette was predeceased by her only brother, William O. Cunningham; and niece, Tamara Millish.
The family feels blessed to have had the staff and caregivers of Amedisys Home Health and Hospice assisting and guiding them through Jeannette's final months. We wish them all the blessings and comforts they have provided us.
Friends and family were received from 12 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 29, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, where a second viewing was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, with a funeral service following, with Evangelist Steve Stevens officiating. Burial followed at Rosemont Cemetery, Center Township.
The family suggests donations, in Jeannette's name, to Hundred Public Library, 3527 Hornet Hwy., Hundred, WV 26575; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
