Jeff A. Phillips, 44, of Waynesburg, died at 11:34 a.m. Friday, January 14, 2022, in a mining accident in Benwood, W.Va.
He was born Thursday, March 17, 1977, in Waynesburg, a son of James A. Phillips and Karen S. Patterson Phillips.
Mr. Phillips was a member of the Valley Chapel Church in Spraggs. Jeff enjoyed riding ATVs, listening to country music, spending time with his kids and family, and was an avid outdoorsman. He was a coal miner, having started with GMS and later worked his remaining years with NexGen.
On the side, Jeff would do lawn care with his dad and brother. He enjoyed working his farm, and helping his neighbors with their farming as well.
In addition to his parents, Jeff is survived by his two daughters, Miranda Phillips and Keri Phillips, both of Waynesburg; and his son, Jacob Phillips of Waynesburg; one grandson, Levi Phillips of Waynesburg; one sister, Janet (Joey) Kramer of Waynesburg; and one brother, Jamie Phillips of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased is his wife, Donna Marie Phillips.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 23, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services were conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, January 24, with Pastor Don Amon officiating. Burial was in Fairall Cemetery, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
