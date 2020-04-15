Jerry Lee Hoge, age 76, of Marion, Ky. formerly of Brave, passed away Saturday April 4, 2020, in his home.
Jerry was born July 6, 1943, a son of Raymond and Violet June Hoge. He enjoyed fishing, ginseng hunting as well as long walks through the woods. He also did woodworking and small engine repair in his workshop.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet L. Crum Hoge of Marion; daughter, Gretchen (Rocky) Rushing of Waynesburg; three grandchildren, Peyton, Cameron and Aiden Rushing; brother Rich (Babe) Hoge of Aliquippa; and sister Cherri (Spence) Chapman of Sandy Lake, PA.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronnie Hoge; and a grandson, David Michael Lee Smouse.
Jerry chose cremation and his family will have a Celebration of Life service to be determined at a later date.
Myers Funeral Home, Marion, Ky. is honored to serve the family of Jerry Hoge.
