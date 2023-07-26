Jerry W. Hartley, 72, of Graysville, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in his home with his family by his side.
Born September 25, 1950, in Moundsville, W.Va., the son of the late Okey and Blanche Palmer Hartley.
Jerry was a Greene County resident most of his life, moving from Moundsville in 1975. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1969.
Jerry married Barbara Tyler on February 11, 1971, and they were happily married for 52 years.
He was employed at Bailey Mine for 17 years until his retirement in 2006. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, coon hunting, bee keeping and farming. He coached girls softball, little league football and pony league baseball. Jerry never met a stranger.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Adrian W. Hartley, of Graysville, Jason L. (Mittie) Hartley and Matthew Hartley, both of Waynesburg; seven grandchildren: Loghan Hartley, of Waynesburg, Jacee Hartley, of Waynesburg, Caleb, of Aurora, Ohio, Kyle, of Waynesburg, Bree, of Waynesburg, Emma, of Waynesburg and Brittanie, of Philadelphia; six great-grandchildren: Kolton, Leandra, Elizabeth, Arya, Destiny and Caleb, Jr; many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many friends and family.
At the request of the family, arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry's honor to 365 Hospice, 4920 Old William Penn Hwy., Monroeville, PA 15146.
