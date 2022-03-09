World War II Veteran
Jesse L. Rinehart Jr., 98, of Waynesburg, died Friday, March 4, 2022, in the Donnell House of Concordia Hospice, after a brief stay.
He was born January 6, 1924, in Delphene (Jackson Township), to Jesse L. and Elizabeth Gilbert Rinehart, and graduated from Center Township High School in 1943.
He was a veteran of World War II, having served as a corporal in the U.S. Army in the Co. D 501st from April 1943 to December 15, 1945, and was involved in the invasion of Saipan as a machine gunner.
In 1947, Jesse went to National Radio and Television School in Cleveland, Ohio. After graduating in 1948, he worked for the school as an instructor until he came back to Waynesburg in 1952 to start his own business - The Rinehart TV/Radio Shop, which he owned and operated for 28 years before retiring in 1980.
He was a life member and last original charter member of the Waynesburg Veterans of Foreign Wars and belonged to the Elks and Moose clubs.
He loved hunting, fishing, bowling, and was a lifetime member at Rohanna's Golf Course.
He married Doris Clark of Paisley July 10, 1965. They were married for 42 years before her passing May 4, 2007.
Jesse is survived by his son, Ronald L. Rinehart and wife Cynthia Tennant Rinehart of Ashburn, Va.; a grandson, Brian Rinehart Palmer (Erin) of Lovettsville, Va.; and two granddaughters, Lauri (David) Beale of Midlothian, Va., and Jessie Rinehart and fiance Larry Miller of Ashburn; three great-grandchildren, Nate Palmer, Ellie Beale and Reagan Beale; and nieces, Lana Phillips, Nicole Phillips and Sandy Gross.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Willis G. Rinehart of Washington; and sisters, Kathleen Moore of Victorville, Calif., and Betty Ruth Phillips of Blacksville, W.Va.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. Military Honors will be accorded by the United States Army and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #4793, 445 E. Lincoln Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Condolences may be expressed at www.behmfh.com.
