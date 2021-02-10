Jesse O. McDonald Jr., 85, of Bentleyville, formerly of Waynesburg and Monongahela, died Sunday, January 31, 2021, in his home.
Mr. McDonald was born August 23, 1935, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Jesse O. and Catherine Galloway McDonald Sr. Deceased also are his wives, Nettie Lowery McDonald and Georgiana Malarkey McDonald; and a brother, Thomas McDonald.
Jesse is survived by five children, Jackie Yohe (Ken) of Bridgeville, Mary Donaldson of Monessen, David McDonald (Ida) of Bentleyville, Robert McDonald (Susan) of Cokeburg and Stephen McDonald (Mary) of Marshville, N.C., 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Jesse served his country in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1952-1955. He was a former member of the American Legion in Waynesburg.
He worked as a truck driver until retirement.
He was a great storyteller and enjoyed his many grandchildren.
"Dad, my mind still talks to you, my heart still looks for you, my soul knows you are a peace. R.I.P."
Funeral arrangements are private under the direction of the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.
A family gathering will be held at a later date.
