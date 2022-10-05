Jo Ann K. King Moore, 89, of New Freeport, passed away, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in her home, with her family by her side.
She was born April 5, 1933, in New Freeport, a daughter of the late Paul and Frances Ullom King.
Jo Ann was a Greene County resident her whole life. She graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1950.
Jo Ann was a member of Windy Gap Independent Church, Aleppo. She attended the Greene County Vo-Tech to receive her LPN and worked at the Curry Home for 10 years.
Jo Ann owned and operated King's Market in Aleppo, Grims Groceries in New Freeport for 10 years and made and sold candies known as Jo Ann's Candies from her home, retiring in 1989. Outside of owning her own business, she was employed at GC Murphy, and Berkowitz Pajama Factory in Waynesburg.
She was raised by her grandparents from the age of 6.
Jo Ann enjoyed family, sewing, playing the piano and organ, Christmas, talking on the phone, her animals, and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She took pride in making all her food from scratch.
Jo Ann is survived by her daughter, Becky (Jim) Pettit of Aleppo; daughter-in-law, Ruth Grim of New Freeport; stepdaughter, Barbie Moore of Clarksville; eight grandchildren, Nicole Everly of Aleppo, Matt (Jennifer) Pettit of Jefferson, Christopher Pettit of Washington, Haley (Dr. Ian) Coote of New Columbia, Amber Grim of Graysville, Jamie Grim of Graysville, Nikki Ries of New Freeport, and Josh (DJ) Mitchell of Vandergrift; along with eight great-grandchildren, Tyler and Ethan Everly, Danika, Camden and Ryann Grim, Savannah Allen, and Dakota and Wyatt Conner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Warren C. "Barney" Moore, who passed in 2007; and son, Mark Grim, who passed in 2020.
Jo Ann was very resilient, despite the tough circumstances from a very young age. She chose to become a nurse and with her quick wit and caring heart, she brightened the lives she cared for.
Jo Ann raised two exceptional children, Becky and Mark, and taught not only them but her entire family and friends that you have to keep moving forward despite your circumstances and God loves us all.
Jo Ann was under the special care of Dr. Matt Burkette, Dr. L.W. DeGarmeaux, and Dr. Kirby.
Friends were received from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, October 1, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone 724-499-5181, where a funeral service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2, with Pastor Jacob Judy officiating. Burial followed at Centennial Cemetery.
Please view and sign the tribute wall at www.kestersonfh.com.
