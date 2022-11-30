Joan Edson Huffman, 98, of Waynesburg, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Joan Edson Huffman, 98, of Waynesburg, went to be with her Lord Sunday, November 27, 2022.
Joan was born November 21, 1924, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late The Reverend Doctor George Clements Edson and Gertrude Charlotte Abbe Edson.
She was a graduate of the Class of 1942 at Waynesburg High School and a graduate of the Class of 1946 at Waynesburg College.
She married Dr. Charles R. Huffman, M.D. June 6, 1947; he preceded her in death March 2, 2015.
Joan was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg. She was the president of The Greene County Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary and the president of the Women's 9 Holers at Quail Ridge Country Club in Boynton Beach, Fla., where she was a two-time champion. She was extremely devoted to her family, loved reading, playing bridge, knitting, playing the organ, and loved spending time on the beach.
She is survived by her children, Kathryn Provo, Carolyn (John) McGrath, Elizabeth (Douglas) Brown, Charles R. (Christina) Huffman, Jr., all of Waynesburg; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Larry Levine; brother-in-law, George Conrad Huffman, Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlotte Levine; sons-in-law, Richard Provo and H. Everett Hill; siblings, Clements Edson, Reginald Edson, Isabelle Gould and Katharine Moore.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., the time of service, Friday, December 2, in The First Presbyterian Church, 169 West College Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Interment to follow at Greene County Memorial Park in Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The First Presbyterian Church of Waynesburg, P.O. Box 446, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Huffman family may be shared at www.behmfh.com.
