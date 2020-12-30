Joan Ileane Williams, 83, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 26, 2020.
She was born August 21, 1937, in Carmichaels, a daughter of the late Robert Stockdale and Lois Stockdale. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Cindy Cumpston. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John "Jack" Williams; and her children, John Jr. (Jennifer), David and James (Albert).
Joan was a member of Chester Presbyterian Church and attended the Presbyterian Woman's Group.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
