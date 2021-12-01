Joan Lynn Meikrantz, 68, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Oak Grove Manor.
She was born January 7, 1953, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Samuel T. and Arlene K. Ward Rose.
Joan was a homemaker who also enjoyed playing Bingo and doing bead work.
Ms. Meikrantz was a member of the McElroy Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio.
Surviving are two sisters, Gwenn Rose (David) of Savannah, Ohio, and Bethanne Morgan of Clarksville; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a sister, Janet Kiggans; two brothers-in-law, Robert Higgins and Kenneth Morgan.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, the time of services, in the Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. Interment will follow in Buckingham Cemetery.
