Carmichaels
JoAnn Sova, 84, of Carmichaels, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Washington Hospital, Washington. She was born February 17, 1937, in Cumberland Township, Greene County, a daughter of the late James E. and Annetta Morrow Crago.
Mrs. Sova was a graduate of Cumberland Township High School and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
She worked her entire life, first as a manager for 22 years at a barbecue lodge in Fayetteville, N.C., and later as a dietitian for nearly 20 years at Rolling Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.
Surviving are five sons, Donald J. Sova (Louise) of Waynesburg, Ronald R. Sova (companion Lisa Smith) of Reedsville, W.Va., Gregory P. Sova (Tracy) of Masontown, W.Va., Shawn E. Sova (Lisa) of Washington and Gregory Sova of Fayetteville, N.C.; two daughters, Valorie L. Matthews of Dunn, N.C., and Suzanne M. Baker (companion Dea) of Carmichaels; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; a sister, Sandy Lukowsky of Springfield, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a daughter, JoAnne Sova; her former husband, Donald R. "Sarge" Sova; a brother-in-law, Richard Lukowsky; and her companion, Gregory Soto.
Family and friends were welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 20, in Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
