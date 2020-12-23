Waynesburg
Joanna Skiles Shultz, 80, of Waynesburg, died at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, in Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.
She was born Saturday, September 21, 1940, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Clyde Skiles and Stella Dunn Skiles.
Joanna always enjoyed shopping, bingo and having family cookouts. She cleaned homes and businesses and was a homemaker.
Her husband, John L. Shultz Jr., whom she married April 19, 1958, died April 30, 2001.
Surviving are three daughters, Margaret A. Rutan, Betty S. Shultz and Thelma Conaway, all of Waynesburg; one son, John W. Shultz of Waynesburg; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren; five sisters, Thelma Skiles and Betty Shuckhart, both of Carmichaels, Gladys Shultz of Waynesburg, Elda Skiles and Dolores Bricker, both of Uniontown; one brother, Russell Skiles of Carmichaels; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are two grandchildren, Rachel and Troy Shultz; one brother, Chuck Skiles.
Due to the restrictions for Covid-19, all visitation and services are private for the immediate family, with Pastor Kevin Cutright officiating.
Private burial will be in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township, Greene County.
MILLIKEN and THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
