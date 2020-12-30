JoAnne Yorio Schmitt, 55, of Ocala, Florida, passed away December 24, 2020, at her home unexpectedly. JoAnne was born July 30, 1965, in Pittsburgh, to Joe and Doris Yorio. The family lived in Braddock and attended Saint Brendan's, with Sister Malikey.
She spent her teenage years in Mount Morris, and attended high school in Waynesburg, where she participated in many activities, led the cheerleading team and was voted prom queen.
JoAnne married John Schmitt in 1992, in Morgantown, W.Va. They have two children, Mike and Ross, who were raised as loyal West Virginia University and Pittsburgh sports fans.
In 1997, they relocated to Olive Branch, Mississippi. JoAnne enjoyed her time as an art teacher at Olive Branch Elementary in Olive Branch, Miss. A comment from the principal at Olive Branch said that "JoAnne is one of those very special souls that make a difference by letting the children know how much she cared for them". Another comment stated "Everyone loved her spunky attitude and how she always made you feel so special and loved when you saw her". JoAnne was one of those people, with an outgoing personality, who truly had a gift for making friends. Once you met her, you would be drawn in by her joyful and fun attitude. She had lots of stories and she used those stories to get you to tell your stories. She loved dancing, art, friends and more friends.
In 2015, the family moved Ocala, Florida. JoAnne enjoyed all the activities that Florida has to offer, but especially her visits to the area beaches.
JoAnne was preceeded in death by her mother, Doris, and her father, Joe.
She is survived by her husband, John; her two sons, Mike and Ross; and her brothers, John, Joe, and Rick; along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services will be private. A celebration of life will be held for her in Mt. Morris at a later date. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349, have been entrusted with her arrangements. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Mt. Morris. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
