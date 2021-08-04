John Arnold Williams

John "Jack" Arnold Williams, 84, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Born August 11, 1936, in Canonsburg, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Stockdale Williams. He was a son of the late Lewis Williams and Olive Arnold Williams.
He is survived by his children, John Jr. (Jennifer), David (Charles), and James (Albert); and his sister, Judy (Robert) Kromer.
Jack proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 20 years.
He was a member of Masonic Lodge Midlothian #211 and a member and past master of Black Heath Lodge #1982.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
