John C. Rice, 96, of Waynesburg, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023, in WeCare, Waynesburg. John was born December 27, 1926, in Philadelphia, a son of the late James P. Rice and Stella Pitcock Rice.
John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Waynesburg.
Mr. Rice was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean War.
Following his college graduation, he became a manager of WT Grant Company Retail Outlet. From 1963 to 1993, John, along with his wife, was the owner and operator of the Waynesburg Floral Company, retiring in 1993 when he sold the business to their son.
His wife, Mary Louise "Beezie" Scott Rice, whom he married August 7, 1945, died November 9, 2018.
Surviving are two daughters, Linda Louise (James) Johnston of Waynesburg, Joyce Lynn Rice of Imperial; four sons, John David (Pam) Rice of Gainesville, Fla., James Russell "Rusty" (Christie) Rice of Prosperity, Lewis Raymond Rice of Waynesburg, and Stanley Scott Rice of Waynesburg; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister; Gertrude Forsythe of New Brighton; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents and wife, are one daughter, Janet Lee Kelly; four sisters, Helen Jean Paul, Margaret Rice, Edna May Barger and Elizabeth Long; and one brother, James P. Rice, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, August 11, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, Shane M. Ayers, director, which has been entrusted with his arrangements. Funeral services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family.
