John C. Rizno, 76, of Jefferson, formerly of Mather, passed away Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the Washington Hospital.
He was born June 13, 1947, in Mather, a son of the late Frank and Margaret Kubichar Rizno.
On November 12, 1966, he married Judy M. Sabo, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, John T. Rizno at home; two sisters, Elayne Hoge (Jerry) of Jefferson, and Joann Yocobet of Mather; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are a brother, Frank "Sonny" Rizno; and a sister, Darlene Hopton.
Mr. Rizno was a 1966 graduate of Jefferson- Morgan High School and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era.
He was a former Washington Township Supervisor and was currently employed at Ensinger, Inc., Washington, as its safety coordinator.
Mr. Rizno was a member of the American Legion and was a fan of John Wayne and Gunsmoke. He enjoyed IHRA Drag Racing and taking care of his yard. He will be sadly missed by his fur buddies, especially C. J.
Family and friends were welcome from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a blessing service, Thursday, July 27, in the Yoskovich Funeral Home (724-966-5500), Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, with the Rev. James B. Farnan officiating. Casual attire was requested. The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force accorded military honors at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, 183 Jefferson Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
