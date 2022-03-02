John David Shields

1956 - 2022
John D. Shields or "John A" as family and friends called him, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in the Donnell House, Washington.
He was born September 18, 1956, in Waynesburg, to Cora and Robert Shields of Rogersville.
He was a devoted husband, father, stepfather and grandfather, and servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
John raised his two sons, Nathan (Ashley) Shields of Canonsburg, and Justin (Kirsten) Shields of Washington.
He attended Christian Bible Fellowship Church of Washington since 2004, when he married his wife and best friend, Linda Steere Shields, of Washington. They had 17 blessed years together.
He had four stepchildren, Jason (Katrin) Green, Evelyn Martin, Caleb Green and Amanda (Dan) Florian, all of Washington; as well as six grandchildren, Alexis (Joe) Martin, Josh and Alex Green, Dakota and Kyra Hartzell, and Nathan Martin; also one great-grandchild, JJ; three brothers, Robert (Jo) Shields of Cascade, Idaho, Mike (Donna) Shields of Prosperity, and Mark (Tracy) Shields of Rogersville; along with many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to a celebration of life from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 6, in Christian Bible Fellowship, 15 Middle Way (off Conklin Road), Washington.
