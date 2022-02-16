John Edward Willman Sr.

John "Jack" Edward Willman Sr., 70, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Wednesday, February 9, 2022. He was born July 7, 1951, in New Eagle, a son of the late William Howard and Marie Elizabeth Bernhart Willman.
Jack graduated from South Park High School and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He worked for various coal companies throughout the years and retired from Consol Energy's Bailey Mine in Greene County. He loved watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and doing electrical work.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Pover Willman; daughter, Kimberly Bauernfeind and husband Christopher of Mooresville, N.C.; son, John Willman Jr. and wife Julie of Irwin; three grandchildren, Addison Bauernfeind, Ethan and Colton Willman; brother, Thomas Willman and wife Janet of South Park; three sisters, Trudy Shorts and Betty Stich, both of South Park, Ruth Copeland and husband Charles of Florida; sister-in-law, Carol Willman of Peters Township.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William and James Willman.
Friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, in the Frye Funeral Home, Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela, where services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 16, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Interment followed in Monongahela Cemetery, with military rites accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
