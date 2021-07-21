John Franklin Hoy

John Franklin "Jack" Hoy, 82, of Waynesburg, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at home.
He was born Sunday, May 21, 1939, in Wayne Township, Greene County. Jack was a son of the late Paul Hoy and Betty Griffith.
Mr. Hoy was a member of the Pursley Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Waynesburg Masonic Lodge #153 Free & Accepted Masons and the National Rifle Association. He was a 1957 graduate of Waynesburg High School.
During Jack's life he worked at several different jobs. He worked pipeline construction and was a supervisor at Plasteel. He then worked for Emerald Mine in Waynesburg and built log homes. He was also in housing construction in North Carolina. Jack then became a real estate agent for Northwood Reality. Then with his son he owned and operated 4 Seasons Lawn and Garden in Waynesburg. Following his time as a partner with his son, he became a salesman for Fox Ford in Waynesburg. Following his retirement, he made deliveries for his son at 4 Seasons Lawn and Garden. Jack's passion was working in the yard and forest, especially weed eating.
He is survived by his wife, Joetta "Jo" Husk Hoy, whom he married September 26, 1961, in Winchester, Va.
Also surviving are one daughter, Suzette (John) Fitzgerald of Frederick, Maryland; and one son, Murray (Debra) Hoy of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Karlie (Wesley) Wright, Courtney (Jason) Hursey, Patrick Fitzgerald and Brady Fitzgerald; one great-grandson, Landyn Jack Wright; one sister, Charlene (Jack) Backo of Belle Vernon; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are one granddaughter, Kyrstie May Hoy; his stepfather, Charles Griffith; and his grandparents, Leazure and Isa Shultz.
At the request of the family, there was no public visitation. The family held a Celebration of Life at the Valley View Farm, 108 Orndorff Road, Waynesburg, Tuesday, July 20, with Pastor Robert Mooney officiating. Following the service there was a reception and dinner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Pursley Baptist Church, 1594 Oak Forest Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370.
Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be private. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.