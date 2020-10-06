John G. Summersgill, 86, of Prosperity, died at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at home.
He was born Sunday, June 10, 1934, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John W. Summersgill and Deliliah Gordon Summersgill.
Mr. Summersgill enjoyed hunting, playing softball and taking the team to the world tournament in 1970. He worked for 40 years for Equitable Gas Company, retiring as a well tender in 1995. His wife, Sally Hoy Summersgill, died November 28, 2005.
Surviving are one daughter, Stacy S. (Doug) Lemley of Waynesburg; two sons, Stuart G. Summersgill and Patrick C. (Jill) Summersgill of Ruff Creek; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Virgili of Waynesburg and Carol Teagarden of Rices Landing; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are one son, J. Jett Summersgill; one sister, Martha Lackney; and one brother, Charles William Summersgill.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. John's last request was that everyone should have a beer in his memory. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with his arrangements. Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.