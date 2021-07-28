John I. Meyers, 73, of Rices Landing, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the Donnell House, following a brief illness. He leaves behind the love of his life and best friend, his wife of 38 years, Michele Meyers.
John took tremendous pride in being called "Dad" by his loving children, Carl Meyers of Harrisburg, Jessica Meyers (husband David La Torre) of Camp Hill and Johnathan "Tip" Meyers (wife Shanna) of Rices Landing.
But if you really knew John, you knew his favorite title was "Pappy." That's what his amazing grandchildren called him. Gus, Caleb, Stella, Duke and Ruby all have stories of an incredible Pap who spent hours playing games with them, even when they made him do some embarrassing things. We do have video evidence but are sworn to secrecy.
For two decades, he also was known as Pap to countless young men he coached in the Jefferson Morgan football program. His desire to help others and serve his community began at a young age.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country in Vietnam. Later in his life he worked as a company man for the coal mine for many years until his retirement in 2008.
He was born October 1, 1947, a son of the late Carl "Duke" and Ruby Meyers. He is the brother of the late Perry Meyers and Virginia Siriani.
He is survived by his sisters, Carol Shontofski (Andrew) and Linda Adams (John); his sister-in-law, Marci Martyak (Micky); and brother-in-law George Martyak (Donna); many other family and friends; and his faithful pup, Remi.
The family would like to extend special thanks to dear friends Jodi and Liz Conti, and Tom and Diane Hritz for their support during the last few months.
The most important things in his life were his family, friends and the great outdoors, where he found his God.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of a brief memorial service, Saturday, August 7, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor. Inurnment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, with military honors accorded by the United States Air Force and the Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association and/or the "Big Steve" Memorial Scholarship Fund at First National Bank, Rices Landing.
