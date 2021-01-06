John L. Jacobs, 87, of Rogersville, died at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Waynesburg.
He was born Saturday, May 20, 1933, in Rogersville, a son of the late Harry B. Jacobs and Georgia P. Tustin Jacobs.
When his health permitted, Mr. Jacobs attended the Rogersville United Methodist Church. He was a 1951 graduate of Center Township High School. He was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean War and was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany during the German Occupation with the 371 armored Infantry Battalion from 1953 to 1955. Mr. Jacobs had attained the rank of Corporal. He was a farmer until kidney failure necessitated a successful kidney transplant in 1967 by the Veterans Administration. He loved gardening, farming, hunting and dogs. Mr. Jacobs worked from 1972 to 1998 as a draftsman for the County of Greene where he met his wife, Karen Ruth Hughes Jacobs, whom he married January 21, 1973 and died February 15, 2014.
Surviving are one son, Michael J. Jacobs of Clackamas, Oreg.; two grandchildren, Tyller and Cimberlea, both of Carmichaels; one sister-in-law, Janet Tucker; two nieces, Sherri Clark and Nicole Tucker; one nephew, Christopher Clark; one great-nephew, Christian Clark.
Visitation and services will be private with Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Private burial will be in Rosemont Cemetery, Rogersville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
