John L. Main, 47, of Jackson Township, Greene County, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 3, 1974, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Arthur Ray Main Jr. and Edna Mae Weaver Main and had resided in Greene County all his life.
Mr. Main was a 1993 graduate of West Greene High School and was an avid hunter.
He had been employed by McNay Excavating of Prosperity as an equipment operator for the past five years.
Surviving are a brother Arthur R. "Bud" Main III of Holbrook; two sisters, Lori "Sis" (Kevin) Lough of Hundred, W.Va., and Tracy Barnhart of Waynesburg; several aunts and uncles; three nieces and two nephews; six great-nieces and four great-nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are his paternal grandparents, Arthur R. Main Sr. and Toilie F. Moniger Main; and his maternal grandparents, Ray and Anna Utt Weaver.
All services will be private and under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359. Telephone: 724-499-5181.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the New Freeport Volunteer Fire Department, Main Street, New Freeport, PA 15352.
