John Paletta Jr., 96, passed into the next life Friday, June 18, 2021, in Delran, N.J., after a long and very full existence.
Born in Clarksville in 1924, John spent his young life in Southwestern Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey before settling to raise his family in Carmichaels.
His story is one of service. He honorably took up arms for his country as a B-25 gunner in the Pacific Theater of World War II.
Later in life, as he set up roots in Carmichaels, he would serve his chosen hometown on the borough council for nearly four decades, striving to improve the quality of life and the pride of his neighbors. As a man of faith, he also was humbled to lead and serve his spiritual community at the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church.
John was a man who appreciated both intellect and hard work. He was employed for many years by Nationwide Insurance before entering into the car business with his younger brother, Frank, opening Paletta Ford. His passion for automobiles would follow him long after retirement, as he could often be found talking shop in his nephew's local garage well into his 90's. It was one of his many passions. He loved music. On any given day, a passerby would be greeted by the sounds of Sinatra or other classic singers drifting from his home. He loved movies. It was a love affair that began as a teenager working at the Paramount Theatre in Patterson, N.J. He loved sports. He found joy in supporting not only the professional Pittsburgh teams, but his alma mater, Syracuse University and the alma maters of his family, Penn State, Pitt, West Virginia University and Waynesburg University.
John was a fixture in his community and the surrounding area. He could always be found around town either having a meal at the Hartley Inn or Dolfi's, sharpening his mind at the Flenniken Library, buying a lotto ticket, or watching the comings and goings from his porch on South Market Street.
But of all the things that defined John, it was his love and devotion to his family that surpassed all else. He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Helen, who preceded him into the next life in 1986.
He leaves behind his three daughters, Marilynn, Lori and Rochelle; his sons-in-law, Jerome and Mark; his grandchildren, Matthew, Jason, Christina, John-Glen and Angelina; and his great-grandchildren, Zealand, Lily, Karis, Callan and Noah. His warmth, steadiness, and wisdom enriched all of their lives and helped define the people they have become.
His family is comforted knowing that John is now at peace and reunited with his wife, Helen; sons-in-law David and Dan; grandson Daniel; sister Rosemary; brother Frank; beloved parents Mary and John Sr.; and all those who reside in the next life.
Viewings were held in the LESAKO FUNERAL HOME in Carmichaels from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 27, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 28. The evening viewing on Monday included a special service from the Masonic Lodge. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, in the Greene Valley Presbyterian Church, followed by a burial at Laurel Point Cemetery and a lunch back at the church. Full military rites were accorded by the Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
The family appreciates your love and support, whether through flowers, shared memories or a donation, which will be gifted to a community cause important to John.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.