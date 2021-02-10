John R. Eddy

Waynesburg, PA (15370)

Today

Periods of snow. High near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.