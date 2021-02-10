John R. Eddy, 91, of Deltona, Fla., passed away in his home Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born to Norval R. and Helene Morris Eddy September 25, 1929, in Waynesburg.
He graduated from Waynesburg High School and attended Waynesburg College, before working at the Waynesburg and later Connellsville A&P Store for 26 years.
At the age of 46, he began a second career working as a coal miner at Nemacolin then Emerald Mines. He retired in 1995 as a fire boss from Emerald.
John lived most of his life in Greene County when he and his wife moved to Deltona in 1995. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening and yard work until the last two years when age "took its toll."
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Haywood Eddy; his parents; a son, Bryan Keith Eddy; and brother Howard Michael Eddy.
John is survived by son J. Michael (Susie) and daughter Kris Williams, both of Waynesburg, and their four children and nine great-grandchildren. Also, Kim Vega of Deltona, who was his caregiver the past two years and with whom he shared a home. Also, Kim's two children and their two children; and Raymond (Donna) Lott of Dougsville, Ga., and his seven children and their children.
At his request, services will be private.
