Carmichaels
John T. Morgan III, 70, of Carmichaels, passed away Wednesday morning, December 16, 2020, in his home. He was born February 15, 1950, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John T. and Fern B. Rankin Morgan Jr.
John was a 1968 graduate of Bethlehem Center High School. He first worked at the Jones & Laughlin Steel Corporation in Cleveland, Ohio, before serving in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.
John worked at the Vesta No. 5 coal mine before establishing Morgan Homes in Carmichaels. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.
John cherished the company of his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On August 15, 1969, he married Beverly A. Crouch, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Todd P. Morgan of Rices Landing; two daughters, Jennifer R. Worch of Lancaster, S.C., and Kimberly A. Morgan of Las Vegas, Nev.; seven grandchildren, Hollie Berryman (Allen), Brooke Sneed (Jason), Lucas Allen Worch, Morgan Taylor, Teagan Morgan, Jax Nichols and Jake Nichols; his three great-grandchildren, Xander Sneed, Camden Sneed and Jameson Berryman; his cherished friend, Matthew Kovach of Las Vegas; and his beloved dog, Tinker.
Deceased are a brother, Kenneth Morgan; and a sister, Michelle "Mickey" Areford.
There will be no public viewing and arrangements are private and under the direction of the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
For additional information and to sign the guestbook, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.