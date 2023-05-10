John Thomas Bowser, 74, of Nemacolin, died Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Premier Healthcare, Washington.
John was born August 18, 1948, in Waynesburg, a son of the late George T. and Alberta Ewart Bowser.
He served in the United States Army in the 1960s, and worked as a waiter in Akron, Ohio for many years.
John had many artistic talents. He loved to paint, draw and dance. He was big into disco dancing back in the day and loved to sing in the style of various artists.
John is survived by two children, Brenton Bowser (Kim Mays) of Pt. Marion, and Melinda (Mindy) Michniak (Daniel) of Imperial; four grandchildren, Dakota Sweringen, Derek Michniak, Logan Michniak, and Sasha Walters (Michael Hooper); along with two great-grandchildren, Michael III and Avaya Hooper; a sister, Joyce Baker of Carmichaels; a brother, Charles Bowser (Micky) of Nemacolin; and one aunt, Betty Jean Morgan of Washington.
Ten brothers and sisters are deceased, Esther Clark, Bernice Embacher, Helen Fox, Shirley Wilson, George Bowser, Donnie Bowser, Bobby Bowser, Herman Bowser, David Bowser, and Danny Bowser.
Family and friends were welcomed from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Thursday, May 11, in the Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100), Paul M. Lesako, owner / supervisor.
Burial followed in Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
