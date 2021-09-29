Waynesburg
John W. Coss, 80, of Waynesburg, died at 3:36 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, in his home.
He was born Tuesday, February 18, 1941, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Everette Frank Coss and Doris Corwin Coss.
Mr. Coss was a graduate of Jefferson Morgan High School Class of 1959, and then played football at Waynesburg College.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and football. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his family. John coached Little League Football, Little League and Senior League Baseball; he helped with Little League Wrestling, 9th Grade Football at Waynesburg High School, West Greene High School, Mapletown High School and Albert Gallatin High School. For 12 years he coached the Hunting Hills Hawkeyes.
He worked as a typesetter for the Observer-Reporter. He also worked as a mechanic in a couple of Exxon Stations before owning his own Exxon Station in Bridgeville. Later, he worked for Texas Eastern Gas Company retiring December 1, 2000, as a supervisor.
His wife, Shirley Baer Coss, whom he married May 2, 1960, survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lisa (Mike) Hess of Waynesburg, Jenny (Jeff) Rush of Uniontown; two sons, John (Jenny) Coss of Waynesburg, and Steve (Dodie) Coss of Waynesburg; 10 grandchildren. Melissa Medved, David Smith, Sarah Hillery, Emily Yanak, Kayla Brumley, Derek Coss, Jonathan Coss, Abbie Lazear, Mathew Rush and Dylan Rush; and 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Randy (Joyce) Coss of Waynesburg, Tom (Debbie) Coss of Waynesburg and Mike (Sue) Coss of Richeyville; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation and services are to be private and held at the convenience of the family, with the Rev. Dr. Donald Wilson officiating.
MILLIKEN AND THROCKMORTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner / director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
Information is at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
