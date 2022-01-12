formerly of Crucible
John W. Danforth, 70, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Crucible, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne, following a battle with cancer. He was born September 2, 1951, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John Scott Danforth and Josephine Ann Davidson Douglas.
John was a 1969 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School. He worked for Hatfield Power Plant before moving south to Florida. After settling in the Melbourne area, he worked for a brief time at a local power plant before starting a 30-year career for the famed Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla. John started there in 1986 with the construction crew and eventually worked his way to operations manger until his retirement September 23, 2016.
On December 30, 1988, he married Elizabeth Mann Danforth, who survives. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a daughter, Kara E. Danforth (Doug Casey) of Palm Bay, Fla.; a grandson, Lincoln John Casey; two brothers, William "Bill" Danforth (Charlie) of Carmichaels, and Robert "Bob" Danforth (Donda) of Charleston, S.C.; two sisters, Patricia "Patty" Stewart (Neil) of Waynesburg, and Kathleen "Kathy" Modrick (Ed) of Carmichaels. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
All services are private and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time this summer in Carmichaels.
