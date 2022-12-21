John "Buzz" Walters, 88, of Rogersville, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was born November 14, 1934, in Rices Landing.
He graduated from Mapletown High School and Waynesburg College with a Master's Degree in Education.
Buzz was employed in the West Greene School District as a Social Studies teacher and Home School Visitor.
He was also the wrestling coach at West Greene High School and Clay Battelle, Beth-Center. He felt fortunate to be at West Greene.
The love of his life, Doris Kay Patterson, passed away 39 years ago from ovarian cancer. Doris was a daughter of Crawford and Laurene Patterson.
Buzz will be deeply missed by his three children, John "Buzzy" of Rogersville, Rikk of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Jodi Reggetz of Waynesburg; sisters, Cindy (Bob) Tisza and Bonnie Scott-Petersen; his grandchildren, Zebalia, Jole, Mace and Brennen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Nancy Teagarden Walters, and Charles and Mary Callahan; mother and father, Thomas and Lotus Callahan Walters; his siblings, Bud, Bob, Jim, Caboose (Tom), Bill and Edna.
Buzz played football and wrestled in high school. After high school, Buzz joined the United States Marine Corps along with his three brothers. He felt that he needed the discipline. He received a scholarship for wrestling and football from Waynesburg College.
Buzz attended clinics and coached with other coaches to get more experience to become a better coach. He felt that there was only one way to coach wrestling, and that was to prepare to win. As a coach, Buzz always said that winning isn't everything; wanting or preparing to wrestle is a brotherhood like no other sport. Buzz has wrestled more and picked up more mats than any wrestler at West Greene. He coached his sons in wrestling.
His son, Rikk, went on to become a two section WPIAL region champ.
During his teaching career, Buzz joined the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Buzz had a lot of respect for the National Guard; he felt they were some of the best people he ever met.
Buzz was active in many organizations over the years, including: commandant of the Tri-County Leathernecks, 26 year participant in Toys for Tots; Graysville Legion service officer; commander of Mt. Morris Legion for 16 years; life guard for 14 years at Monview Park; Greene County Veterans chaplin; 40-8 chaplin; Waynesburg Masonic 153 chaplin; United Way Board; Genealogical (Cornerstone) vice president; USMC League (Washington); Kinkora Home Board (Knights Of Pythias Lodge) past state grand chancellor; Retired Coaches Association; project manager of Crouse School House; member of Rogersville United Methodist Church.
Friends and family will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, and from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 22, in Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; telephone 724-499-5181. The Waynesburg Masonic Lodge will conduct a funeral ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, in the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, December 23, with Pastor Bruce Judy officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery, where full military honors will be performed by active-duty United States Marine Corps and Greene County Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Rogersville United Methodist Church at 3260 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359; Rogersville Fire Department at RR 21, Box 397, Rogersville, PA 15359; or Tri-County Leathernecks Toys for Tots at P.O. Box 376, Rogersville, PA 15359.
Please view and sign the Tribute Wall at kestersonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.