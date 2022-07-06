Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..
A memorial service for Connie L. Ross Jones, who passed June 19, 2022, in her Aleppo home, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in the Windy Gap Independent Church, Aleppo, with Pastor Thomas Singo officiating.
