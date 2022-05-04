Joseph David Cross, 88, of Carmichaels, died at 4:47 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the Washington Hospital in Washington.
He was born Friday, May 5, 1933, in Hundred, W.Va., a son of the late Edward Cross and Ruth Stiles Cross.
Mr. Cross was a veteran, having served with the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a welder for National Anelling Box Company in Washington.
Surviving are one daughter, Debby Satterfield, of Waynesburg; one son, Edward (Thelma) Cross, of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Todd Satterfield, Jessica Badila, Erin Arnold, and Dan Cross; and six great-grandchildren.
At the request of the family, there will be no visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton FH, Inc. Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner / Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, have been entrusted with his arrangements. Interment will be private.
Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.
