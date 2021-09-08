formerly of Waynesburg
Joseph James Maskovich, 57, of North Versailles, died Friday, August 13, 2021, in UPMC East, Monroeville.
He was born March 10, 1964, in Waynesburg, a son of the late John E. and Mary Ann Kubicar Maskovich.
A graduate of Beth Center High School, Joseph also attended California University of Pennsylvania.
He worked as a steelworker for U.S. Steel in Clairton.
Mr. Maskovich enjoyed hunting, golfing and bowling.
Surviving are a brother, John M. (Melanie) Maskovich of Washington; two nephews, Raymond and Timmy Korchak of Virginia Beach, Va.; a brother-in-law, Raymond Korchak of Virginia Beach; and his companion and caretaker, with whom he lived, Dorothy J. "Jeanie" Yuhas.
Services were private.
Arrangements are entrusted to WILLIAM G. NEAL FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.
