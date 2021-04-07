Joseph Richard Haley, 87, of Manor, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, in his home. He was born February 18, 1934, in Greene County, a son of the late Thomas and Helene Orndoff Haley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Haley; son-in-law Jeff Marzaloes; brother-in-law Robert Milanovich; and his cat, Pumpkin.
Richard graduated from Rogersville High School and went on to work for Consolidated Gas as a transfer station technician for 40 loyal years.
He served in the U.S. Army and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Jeannette.
In his spare time, Dick enjoyed volunteering with the church and Westmoreland County Food Bank, hunting, fishing, golfing and his daylilies. His favorite times were with family for celebrations, trips and beach vacations.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Betty Moninger Haley; children Donna Grier (Steven) of Durham, N.C., Daniel Haley (Tammy) of Shoals, Ind., Jeffrey Haley (Trish) of Penn Township and Catherine Marzaloes of White Oak; siblings Mary Kathryn Sears (Dick) of Kent, Ohio, Rose Ada Milanovich of Pompano Beach, Fla.; and sister-in-law Darlene Haley of Westlake, Ohio; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his favorite cats, Nibby and Missy.
Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 N. First Street, Jeannette. Visitation continues from 9 until the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, April 9, in First Baptist Church of Jeannette, 131 N. Second Street, with the Rev. Cliff Hockensmith officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the church.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.