Josephine Gresko, 89, of Carmichaels, died Monday, April 4, 2022, in her son Bernie's home in Jefferson.
Josephine was born May 15, 1932, in Carmichaels, the daughter of the late August "Augie" and Minnie Terrace Tassone.
Mrs. Gresko is survived by 4 children, Diana McCombs, of Washington, Nick Gresko III, of Carmichaels, Joe Gresko, of Masontown, Bernie Gresko, of Jefferson; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her lifelong companion, Serb Krewasky.
Deceased are her husband, Nicholas E. Gresko, who died in 1956; and a sister and brother-in-law, Anna Marie and Vincent Tarlosky.
Josephine owned her beauty shop in Carmichaels for 75 years. When someone spoke the name, Josephine, one person came to mind immediately. She was a 4'11 dynamo with a heart of gold. Her motto was "God, Family, Country" until she drew her last breath.
She was a devout Catholic who belonged to the Altar-Rosary Society of St. Hugh Church and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Josephine was a single mother who set an example of goodness and hard work. No one left her kitchen hungry.
Josephine served on the Borough council for 23 years, was on the a Democratic Committee and a poll worker. She was active in the Chamber of Commerce and Senior Citizens for decades.
In 2009, Josephine was featured in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article by food writer Miriam Rubin, entitled "The Cabbage Roll Queen of Southwestern Pennsylvania." Her holupki were legendary.
People keep saying "It won't be the same without her".
Family and friends were welcomed on Friday, April 8, 2022, and on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Paul M Lesako Funeral Home, 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320. 724-966-5100.
The funeral mass was held on Saturday at Saint Hugh Roman Catholic Church (Saint Matthias Parish), Carmichaels, with Father James Farnum, celebrant.
Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:
Grindforlife.org, 2021 N. Atlantic Avenue, Unit 236., Coco Beach, FL 32931, or to St. Hugh Church.
